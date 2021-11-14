Ajay Devgn Set To Begin Shooting For Web Series 'Rudra'; Teases Fans With 'killer' Caption

Ajay Devgn has kickstarted the shoot for his upcoming web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, the series will mark the actor's OTT debut. The series is the Indian adaptation of the British series Luther that originally featured Idris Elba in the lead role. Rudra also stars Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

As per Mid-Day, Ajay Devgn has kick-started a month-long shoot scheduled for his upcoming web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The shoot will take place in Mumbai and will continue till early December. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series is the Indian take on the successful British series, Luther. The series also stars Esha Deol, Raashi Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Earlier this year in April, Devgn had taken to his Instagram and shared a motion poster of the show. As he shared the poster he wrote, "Happy to announce the crime thriller of the year Hotstar Specials 'Rudra - The Edge Of Darkness'. This one’s going to be ‘killer’ @disneyplushotstarvip."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has a number of projects lined up for release, he will next be seen in the highly anticipated period action drama film RRR directed by S.S. Rajamouli. The movie also stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt and is slated to release in theatres on January 7, 2022. Devgn is all set to star in the biographical sports film Maidaan based on the golden era of Indian football (1952–1962). The movie stars will feature Devgn as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim who was also known as Rahim Saab. He was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

He will next be seen in the slice of life comedy film Thank God alongside, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. He had also been signed to star in the Hindi remake of Drishyam 2 and the drama thriller film Mayday with Amitabh Bachchan.

