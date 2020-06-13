Abhay Deol Says People Thought 'Manorama Six Feet Under' Was Ahead Of Its Time

Actor Abhay Deol took to his social media on June 13 to share a post about one of his films, Manorama Six Feet Under. Sharing the poster of the film, he mentioned in the caption that the film was released back in 2007. He added that people thought that the film was ahead of its time for India. Read on:

Abhay Deol on making Bollywood movies

Abhay Deol said that he got tired of hearing people say “I saw it on DVD, I loved it, when was this film even released!?” The actor added that he would be a multimillionaire if he had a penny for every time people said that to him. He further wrote, "At the start of this century no one in power had the faith that experimentation would work with an Indian audience".

The actor said that when one film managed to do it, it barely got any marketing or screenings. Abhay Deol further added that he always believed that the audience is way smarter than the makers give them credit for. He mentioned that he would not have made the films that he does if he did not believe that his audience was smart. He used the hashtag #makingwhatbollywouldnt to complete his caption and even Deol's bio also says, " Making what Bollywouldn't".

Fans were quick to jump in the comments section and admired the film as well as Abhay Deol for picking it. One user wrote, "Thanks for choosing the films you have in your career and bringing to the audience brilliant gems like these ..". Another one wrote, "It was one of the best film I had watched till then ... I was 20 then". Another user also commented, "It was a different kind of thriller. Seen it more than 8 times".

About Manorama Six Feet Under

Released in 2007, Manorama Six Feet Under was directed by Navdeep Singh. The film starred Abhay Deol, Gul Panag, Sarika, Raima Sen, and Vinay Pathak. The film is a mystery thriller that revolves around Satyaveer who accepts a bribe from an irrigation minister's wife to collect evidence of her husband having an extramarital affair. He accepts the bribe, unaware of the fact that he is being deceived as well.

On the work front, Abhay Deol was last seen in a Tamil film titled Hero. Directed by P.S. Mithran, the film revolved around a fraudster who gets to fulfill his childhood dream of being a superhero when he goes against a ruthless businessman who works on a strategy of crushing the dreams of children. As for 2020, the actor will be seen in Jungle Cry, JL 50, and Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai.

