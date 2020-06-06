EXCL: 'What Are The Odds' Yashaswini Dayama Shares Her 'Val-Vivek' Moment With Abhay Deol

The movie What Are the Odds? received a large amount of appreciation from fans and critics alike since the time of its release. It stars Yashaswini Dayama, Abhay Deol, Karanvir Malhotra, Priyanka Bose, Monica Dogra, and Manu Rishi. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Yashaswini Dayama shared how she was mentored by Abhay Deol on a call.

Abhay Deol's 45-minute call with Yashaswini Dayama

Karanvir Malhotra and Yashaswini Dayama talked about Abhay Deol and how he has the best sense of humour. Karanvir called him "unapologetic". Yashaswini said that it takes a while to get used to his humour and that he has a lot of relevant things to say and talk about.

Yashaswini then remembered a serious and personal interaction with Abhay Deol and talked about it. She said that when she was in Los Angeles, she was feeling a lot of insecurity about her role as an actor. She revealed that she had spoken about the same to some of her friends as well. This news of her feeling insecure about her acting skills reached Abhay, who then called her up to talk about it.

Yashaswini shared that Abhay Deol spoke to her for 45 minutes. He gave her advice and acted as a mentor for her. Abhay told her that he always wished he had somebody in his own life to figure it out for him when he was as young as Dayama. He does not want the same to happen to her, and this is why he is ready to help her through all her insecurities. Abhay Deol also called her talented. She went on to reveal:

"I felt some Val-Vivek thing happening and if that call had gone on for a little longer, I would have called him later on and say 'Hey what about us, like, there is definitely something between us'. But thankfully it ended at the right time and I realised that this was amazing moment that I had with him."

Karanvir added how he remembered that Yashawini had informed him about this conversation on the phone as well. He said that she told him how Abhay Deol spoke to her for about 45 minutes on a call. Yashaswini added how she was running late for her flight when Abhay had called. She revealed that she was packing and listening to Abhay at the same. She called it an "out of body experience".

The movie What are the Odds? was released on May 20, 2020. It was released on the OTT platform Netflix. Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra play the roles of Vivek and Ashwin respectively, two teenagers who spend a whole day together.

