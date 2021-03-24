Abhay Deol's Friend's Art Exhibition Gatecrashed By A Cat, Check Out Pictures

Actor Abhay Deol recently visited the Art Musings gallery in Mumbai to check out his friend and contemporary artist Shilo Shiv Suleman's newest installation art. At the exhibition, an unusual guest crashed the venue, none other than a cat. Abhay Deol took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of pictures of Suleman's exhibition and wrote, "It was profound, it was transcendental, it was ethereal @shiloshivsuleman! You’re an amazing artist. Now showing at the lovely @artmusings99 gallery in Mumbai, go catch it before it’s gone! P.S- the cat was not part of the exhibition! #art #artist #culture #exhibition #talent #shiloshivsuleman". Here's a look at the picture and what fans reacted to it below.

Abhay Deol on being called an "underrated" actor in Bollywood

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Abhay Deol revealed why he feels its better to be called "underrated" than overrated in the film industry. The Dev D actor has been mostly starred in independent Indian films and has advocated the rise of parallel cinema in India. He has been praised by audiences and critics alike for his auteur roles in films like Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008), Dev.D (2009), Manorama Six Feet Under (2007) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) among others.

He also revealed that his journey in the film industry started with directors who were also new. Deol added that even though he was part of an influential Bollywood family, he had to create opportunities for himself. For Dev D, he was told that no one was going to watch the film because its an "art film". The actor is grateful for all the opportunities he's got and said that he has the freedom to do what he wants because he didn't play "the star game". He said that the reason why he is not that well known is that he didn't invest a lot of money in marketing himself or engaging in PR as much as other mainstream Bollywood stars.

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in the Hotstar web series 1962: The War in the Hills, which is inspired by the 1962 Indo-China war. Abhay Deol plays Major Suraj Singh, inspired by real-life Indian Army officer Major Shaitan Singh. The series was released on February 26 to mixed reviews.

Promo Pic Source: Abhay Deol Instagram

