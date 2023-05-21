Abhilash Thapliyal Compares Cannes Debut To Cricket: Mujhe Ranji Nahi Khelna Aata...

Actor Abhilash Thapliyal is set to make an appearance at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The star is visiting the festival for his upcoming film Kennedy. The Anurag Kashyap-directed film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 22.

The actor spoke to a media portal about his upcoming appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. He said that though he hasn't been invited to national film awards, he is directly making his debut oat one of the most prestigious international film festivals. Abhilash joked about it using a cricket analogy of Ranji trophy games versus international matches. He also spoke about how he’s going to the festival as an actor and would have to strike some poses on the event’s red carpet. He also gave some insight into his red carpet outfit, saying that he is from Uttrakhand, and wants to carry that with him on the red carpet.

“I have not even been invited to film awards back home, and I am going at this level directly,” said Abhilash. He added, “Mujhe Ranji nahi khelna aata, aur seedha international match khelne bhej diya (I haven’t played at the Ranji trophy games, and I am being sent directly to play at the international cricket match)”. The actor also pointed out that he is thankful to Anurag Kashyap for this opportunity to attend Cannes 2023.

Abhilash Thapliyal on his to-do list in France

Abhilash Thapliyal, when asked about his plans in France, said that he actually has no list as he will be baack from France very soon. He clarified that he does not want to explore France in the absence of his wife Anubhuti. However, he plans to visit the country in a few months' time with his better half. Abhilash Thapliyal is known for his appearances in web serieses like TVF Aspirants and Blurr. His upcoming film, Kennedy, also features Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone and Benedict Garrett.