Cannes 2023: Abhilash Thapliyal To Make His Red Carpet Debut With Team Kennedy

Abhilash Thapliyal, known for his shows TVF Aspirants and SK Sir Ki Class and the movie Blurr, will be making his Cannes debut this year. He will walk the red carpet with the cast of his upcoming film Kennedy, which will premiere at the 76th edition of the Festival De Cannes at the French Riviera.

While sharing his excitement about his Cannes debut, ANI quoted the Blurr actor saying, "Getting an opportunity to travel to the Cannes Film Festival is an absolute dream come true for me. Being an RJ before, I have spoken about it in my shows but going there with a film I have worked on is an absolute honour."

The Anurag Kashyap-directed film will have its world premiere during the Cannes Film Festival's Midnight Screening segment and it features Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhat, and Benedict Garrett in key roles. Film distributor Iris Knobloch and Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, made the announcement at a press conference at Cannes earlier this year.

Anurag Kashyap at Cannes

Anurag Kashyap has been a regular presence at the Cannes Film Festival. Previously, his multigenerational gangster cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) was screened at the 2012 Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, an independent selection of the Cannes Film Festival. Anthology film Bombay Talkies, on which Kashyap served as one of the directors, premiered under Special Screenings at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

Kashyap’s thriller Ugly was screened in the Directors’ Fortnight section at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, receiving a standing ovation, which he followed up with neo-noir thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 which debuted at 2016 Cannes Film Festival in the Director’s Fortnight section.