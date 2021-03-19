Abhimanyu Dassani Bulks Up For New 'Nikamma' Song Alongside Shirley Setia

Actor Abhimanyu Dassani, who has recently wrapped shooting his Netflix film, is reportedly back on the sets of his next Bollywood release Nikamma. As reported by Mid-Day, the makers of the film wanted to film a new track ahead of the film’s release. Abhimanyu, who had changed his entire look for another film, had to gain about 10-12 kilos to fit into the skin of his role in Nikamma once again.

A source close to the actor told the portal, that for the past three weeks, the Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor has been following an intense workout regime that includes ‘martial arts, heavyweight training and gymnastics’ for about three hours a day. As per the source, the 10 to 12 kilograms that the actor lost for another film had to be gained back once again to sync with his look in Nikamma.

Talking about his transformation journey, Abhimanyu Dassani said that although he is enjoying the process as an actor, everything in the preparation is carried out with the help of experts. According to Abhimanyu, “transformations are never easy”. However, over the years, as a performer, he has aptly understood what it takes to achieve it. For him, the only bad workout is the one that was never attempted.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma is a forthcoming action romantic-comedy film featuring Shilpa Shetty, Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu in the lead roles. Bankrolled under the banner of Shabbir Khan Films in collaboration with Sony Pictures, Nikamma marks the Bollywood debut of musician Shirley who gained popularity with her YouTube music videos.

Initially, Nikamma was scheduled to hit the silver screen in June 2020. However, the COVID-19 lockdown resulted in several production delays and the release of the film has been postponed. The first look of the film was shared by Abhimanyu back in the month of January. He captioned the photo as, “Riding into #2021 to win over your hearts… Your friendly neighborhood #Nikamma - the action entertainer #ComingSoon”. Check it out below: