Abhishek Bachchan Calls It "End Of An Era!" As He Bids Emotional Farewell To MS Dhoni

Abhishek Bachchan, like many celebrities, bid farewell to the former Indian captain Mahindra Singh Dhoni after he announced his retirement. The cricketer announced his retirement and several fans and celebrities were shaken by the news. Abhishek Bachchan too expressed how much he will miss Dhoni on the pitch now that he has formally retired from cricket. Many celebrities too wrote several posts for Mahindra Sigh Dhoni, expressing how much they will miss him and also wished him a happy retirement. Abhishek Bachchan too posted a nostalgic picture of Dhoni and wrote him a heartfelt caption.

Abhishek Bachchan's farewell post for MS Dhoni

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture in which the actor and Dhoni can be spotted wearing the Chennaiyan FC Jersey. The two celebrities are connected with the football club and thus the picture was taken from one of the matches when the two sported the blue jersey.

Both MS Dhoni and Abhishek Bachchan were all smiles as they posed for the picture along with a friend. In the caption, Abhishek Bachchan began with “End of an Era” and then thanked Mahindra Singh Dhoni for all the memories he had given to the people of India. He then went on to speak about how Dhoni managed to fill the entire nation with pride and belief through the years he served in the Indian cricket team.

Later on, Abhishek Bachchan ended the caption by wishing Dhoni the best for his family and thus termed it as his next innings. Several comments from fans came flowing in the section as they felt overwhelmed at the retirement of Dhoni. They spoke of how much they will miss the former Indian captain and what shocking news it was. The people also spoke about the great matches Dhoni was a part of and thus highlighted the beautiful memories the cricketer has given the nation.

Along with Abhishek Bachchan, several other celebrities too wished farewell to Dhoni. Celebrities spoke out on various social media platforms about the achievements of Dhoni. They also reminisced the times they spent with Dhoni and spoke about what a wonderful person he was. Fans too have been shocked by the news and have filled social media with appreciation posts for Mahindra Singh Dhoni ever since his announcement.

