CSK Receive Massive Update After MS Dhoni's Coronavirus Test Results Arrive

CSK captain MS Dhoni tested negative for COVID-19, according to multiple sources on Thursday. The former India captain will now travel to Chennai for a one-week training camp on Friday ahead of the IPL 2020. MS Dhoni, along with another CSK player Monu Kumar, had earlier sent their samples for testing according to safety protocols. Ever since the IPL dates were announced, CSK have been working vigorously to get every player and support staff member ready for the tournament.

According to a Times of India report, MS Dhoni’s coronavirus test sample was submitted to MicroPraxis Lab, which is a part of the Guru Nanak Hospital and Research Centre authorised to conduct RT-PCR tests for COVID-19. The player’s sample was taken by the lab’s staff from his farmhouse in the Simlaiya area in Ranchi.

MS Dhoni to now travel for CSK training camp

After the news of MS Dhoni testing negative for COVID-19 made its way to the media, the captain’s next plan of action was disclosed as well. Several reports suggested that the player will once again be tested for COVID-19 after he arrives in Chennai. The decision is in accordance with the BCCI’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) before arriving at the franchise's city of choice for a training camp ahead of IPL 2020. According to the rules put forth by BCCI, each player needs to test negative for COVID-19 twice before the franchises reach the United Arab Emirates.

According to press reports, the CSK training camp will see players like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh convene together for a six-day conditioning camp. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to miss CSK’s training camp for personal reasons. CSK’s training camp at Chepauk will see bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji present at the venue.

However, other members of the coaching staff, like head coach Stephen Fleming and assistant coach Michael Hussey are expected to join up with the squad in Dubai on August 22. Speaking to ANI, team CEO Kasi Viswanathan had revealed that CSK’s training camp will begin from August 16.

Following the training camp, CSK are scheduled to fly to the UAE on August 21, where the entire squad will get together ahead of IPL 2020. During the tournament, Dubai will be the base camp for the three-time league winners. MS Dhoni, who hasn’t played international cricket for more than a year now, will be hoping to lead his side to a fourth title victory when the IPL begins from September 19 this year.

Image Courtesy: PTI