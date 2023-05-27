Abhishek Bachchan Compares Indian Cinema To 'thali', Here's Why

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is all set to host the IIFA Rocks 2023 Awards with Vicky Kaushal, believes Indian films are like a wholesome food experience filled with a "little bit of everything". The 47-year-old Bollywood star, known for films such as Yuva, Guru, Paa, Sarkar and Dasvi, said he is happy that the world is warming up to Indian cinema and emotions. "We have always been globally at the top. We make the best films in the world. I am biased, but I do enjoy Indian cinema the most. It is very wholesome. Our films are like our food, like our thali, there is little bit of everything.

"I love the work we are doing and I am so happy that the world is getting to experience Indian cinema and Indian emotions. It is wonderful," Abhishek told PTI on the green carpet of the IIFA Rocks event here on Friday night. Asked if he would like to explore opportunities in the West as the international audience has become more receptive towards Indian talent, Abhishek said the "lines have blurred between industries". "We are all a part of a large creative community... The language hasn't been a barrier in that sense. It is about what work inspires you and whether you feel like doing it at that point of a time," he added.

More about IIFA Awards

The actor is set to host the main IIFA Awards ceremony on Saturday night along with Vicky Kaushal. The IIFA Awards and Weekend is being held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi). Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading curator of immersive destinations and experiences have also collaborated with the event.

About Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the film Dasvi. The film also starred actors Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. Dasvi was directed by filmmaker Tushar Jalota. He also had a cameo in Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa. Abhishek will be next seen in the film Ghoomer. The film, directed by R Balki, will also star Sayami Kher in the lead role. It is reportedly the story of a coach and his prodigy.

(With inputs from PTI)