Aishwarya Rai Watches Ponniyin Selvan 2 With Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya And PS 2 Cast

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently photographed at a screening of her film Ponniyin Selvan 2, along with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Also in attendance were some members of the Ponniyin Selvan team. The sequel to the Mani Ratnam directorial was released across theatres on April 28.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends PS 2 screening with family

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan watched her film, Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2, with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in tow. Aishwarya was seen dressed in a midnight blue kurta set with a draped dupatta with gold panels. Aishwarya wore her hair straight with minimal makeup. She was accompanied by husband Abhishek Bachchan who was dressed in all-black. Abhishek added a funky touch to his look with a pair of yellow-frame glasses and a matching watch. Daughter Aaradhya was dressed simply in a white kurta and a pair of jeans.



Another picture featuring Aishwarya, along with Abhishek, Aaradhya and Ponniyin Selvan 2 co-stars Vikram, Trisha and Jayam Ravi, was also shared on social media. The group shot featured Aishwarya in the centre flanked by her husband and daughter on either sides. Next to Abhishek was Vikram while Trisha and Jayam Ravi were seated below. Actors Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala were unable to attend this gathering.

Aishwarya's close bond with team PS2



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been busy promoting Ponniyin Selvan 2, with whose team she shares a close bond. She took to her Instagram to share individual photos of herself with various cast members. She posted pictures with Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayam Ravi and Vikram. She also posted a separate picture of herself and director Mani Ratnam, whom she lovingly calls Mani Garu, embracing each other. She had also previously thanked him for the opportunity to explore her craft through his direction.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 got a theatrical release on 28 April. The film franchise has been a long-standing dream for director Mani Ratnam who had attempted to make the film once before, in the late 80s. He eventually realised the dream in 2019.