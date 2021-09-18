Abhishek Bachchan Corrects Fan Who Misinterpreted His Actual Height; Check Tweet

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is known for his quick responses to fans on Twitter. Most recently, the actor has commented on a fan's post confirming his actual height. The post shared by one of his die-hard fans shows a Bollywood-themed restaurant in New York City, which displays a chart with Bollywood celebrities and their heights.

The chart shows actor Amitabh Bachchan at the top position, followed by other actors like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan, and Madhuri Dixit thereafter. The girl, who is a big fan of actor Abhishek Bachchan, shared the image stating that Abhishek Bachchan's height is 6.1, thus belonging to the top position.

She wrote, "Bollywood restaurant im Mc duggal st.. Nyc.. I told the owner @juniorbachchan is 6.1 ft.. So he said next time when they change it.. he's gonna be Up top."

However, to the fan's surprise, the actor himself commented on the post and confirmed his real height. Abhishek replied to the user saying, "6.3 actually" and further added a smiley emoji to his tweet.

Take a look at the post:

Bollywood restaurant im Mc duggal st.. Nyc.. I told the owner @juniorbachchan is 6.1 ft.. So he said next time when they change it.. he's gonna be Up top ❤️#AbhishekBachchan#AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/fiAmCB3dLm — Ruth (@Ruth4ashab) September 18, 2021

6.3 actually. 😊 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 18, 2021

Other than Junior Bachchan, many other fans were also seen commenting on the post confirming the actor's height. One user wrote, "Sorry to intrude; however, Abhishek Bachchan is 6'3" taller than his dad who's 6'2".

A few days back, the same user in another post shared an image of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from their wedding and captioned it with, "Her laugh n his Smile say it all."

However, the photo being a morphed one, caught the attention of the actor and he responded by saying, "This is a photoshopped image."

Abhishek Bachchan respondds to fans on social media

Junior Bachchan is known for responding to his fans on Twitter, even to some bizarre trolls. In his witty manner, Abhishek Bachchan recently gave a befitting reply to a troll terming him "good for nothing". To this, Bachchan responded and said, "Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo... P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP‘s marital status."

Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo...

P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP ‘s marital status. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 20, 2021

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is currently shooting for his upcoming thriller film titled, Bob Biswas in which, he will be seen playing the role of an insurance agent, who is living the double life of a contract killer. The film is a spinoff of the 2012 film Kahaani, which had Vidya Balan in the lead role.

He was last seen in the Kookie Gulati directorial The Big Bull, based on the life of Harshad Mehta. However, due to the pandemic situation, the film had an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Image: Instagram/Twitter