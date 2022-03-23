Abhishek Bachchan Pens Heartfelt Note Ahead Of 'Dasvi' Release; Hopes People Enjoy Film

Abhishek Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dasvi. The film will mark the actor's fourth OTT outing and is based on a social message. While the movie is two weeks away from its release on OTT platforms, Abhishek Bachchan recently penned a heartfelt note about the movie and mentioned how he is excited to share the film with the viewers.

Abhishek Bachchan has often mentioned how he believes in his work and lets it speak. However, the actor recently penned a long note in which he mentioned how he and the film's team put in a lot of effort in making it and hopes the viewers will enjoy the movie. He wrote that the upcoming film is worth watching with family and friends.

"I'm so excited to share Dasvi with all of you. It's a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say. To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect on you too. I've always been very reticent to speak about my films, border-line apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I've made. I want to change that! I want to be unapologetic about this film," Bachchan wrote. "We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we've made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I've always been told 'let the work speak for itself.' I'm sure Dasvi will. But, I too want to manifest the positivity around this film. Bahut Ho Gaya! Ab Time Aa Gaya Hai Frontfoot Pe Khelne Ka (sic)", he added.

More on Dasvi

Dasvi is an upcoming comedy-drama touted to have a social message. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan as a prisoner who wishes to pass the 10th standard, Yami Gautam playing a police officer and Nimrat Kaur essaying the role of a politician. The film is helmed by Tushar Jalota and is set to arrive on Netflix and Jio Cinema on 7 April 2022.

(Image: @bachchan/Instagram)