Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Dasvi' To Skip Theatrical Release, Debut On OTT: Details Inside

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire world shifted to a digital era and OTT platforms saw a boom in the entertainment industry. Digital platforms became the source of entertainment when cinemas and theatres were shut. While theatres have now restarted with 100% occupancy, several films are still opting for the streaming services for their release. One such film is Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming movie Dasvi.

With a series of films releasing in theatres back-to-back, the competition among movies has increased. Amid the scenario, releasing films online is a much safer way. As per a recent report by Bollywood Hangama, the makers of Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi are now opting for a digital release. The film is expected to come out next month on Netflix and Jio Cinema.

Dasvi release date

As per the leading daily, the upcoming film will be released simultaneously on both the OTT services. The movie is bankrolled by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, whose last outing together was Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi. The film was released both on Netflix and Jio Cinema. Now, the upcoming social comedy is expected to debut on the streaming service on April 7.

More about Dasvi

Dasvi will mark Abhishek Bachchan's fourth OTT outing since 2020. The actor has already starred in the OTT films - Ludo, The Big Bull and Bob Biswas. He also wowed the audience with his performance in Breathe: Into The Shadows. The actor is now all set to share the screen space with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur.

Dasvi will also be Yami Gautam's fourth OTT outing after Ginny Weds Sunny, Bhoot Police and the latest film A Thursday. Nimrat Kaur will make her comeback to films after over five years. She was last seen in the 2006 film Airlift.

The makers of Dasvi wrapped the film's shoot last year in April. The film is touted to be a comedy with a social message, in which Abhishek Bachchan will play the role of a politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary, while Nimrat Kaur will portray Bimla Devi. Yami Gautam will be seen playing a police officer in the movie. The film is helmed by Tushar Jalota.

