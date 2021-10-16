Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta & More Celebs Congratulate MS Dhoni's CSK For IPL Victory

Chennai Super Kings took home the winning trophy of IPL 2021 on October 15. The team's 2021 IPL win marked its fourth win under the captaincy of skipper MS Dhoni. The victory also made MS Dhoni the second skipper to win more than three IPL titles. CSK defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs. While CSK impressed its fans with its historic win, several Bollywood celebrities hailed the champions. Here is how Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta and others congratulated the team.

IPL 2021 finale was one of the most awaited cricket matches of the year for cricket lovers. The league was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 second wave, due to which the buzz and excitement among cricket fans was sky-high in the second session. Cricket lover Abhishek Bachchan recently congratulated the team and skipper Dhoni via Twitter. He wrote, "Congratulations to @ChennaiIPL on winning the IPL @msdhoni." However, this was not the first time Abhishek Bachchan had expressed his love for the team. Whenever CSK came into the finals, Abhishek Bachchan always stood in their support.

Kings 11 Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta also hails CSK and MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings did not only impress their fans and supporters but their competitors as well with their fourth IPL win. The team received best wishes and congratulatory messages from several players of different IPL teams. Kings 11 Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta also wished the team and hailed MS Dhoni for his dedication towards the league. She wrote, "Congrats CSK for winning the #IPL2021 trophy. What a turnaround from last season. All credit goes to @msdhoni for his leadership." Preity further appreciated Kolkata Knight Riders for giving a tough competition to CSK. She wrote, "Must appreciate KKR for playing amazing cricket & making it to the finals. Tonight is a great example of how experience & leadership matters."

Congrats #CSK for winning the #IPL2021 trophy. What a turn around from last season. All credit goes to @msdhoni for his leadership. Must appreciate #KKR for playing amazing cricket & making it to the finals. Tonight is a great example of how experience & leadership matters. pic.twitter.com/AjtI6GQWmX — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) October 15, 2021

Among several other celebrities, Sophie Choudry is also a CSK fangirl. Following CSK's IPL win, Sophie took to her Twitter handle to hail the team and skipper MS Dhoni. She wrote, "Yessss Hard luck KKR but Huge Congrats CSK. What a team, tournament & turnaround from last year!!" "Jadeja, gaikwad, FafDuPlessis, chahar, bravo, uthappa, thakur, Moeen, hazelwood U beauties!! And of course am a #dhoni fangirl for life," she added.

Image: PTI & IPLT20/BCCI