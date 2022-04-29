Abhishek Bachchan 'proud Of' Ajay Devgn After Watching 'Runway 34'; 'What An Achievement'

Ajay Devgn's most recent film to hit the big screen was Runway 34, in which he not only played the lead role but also directed. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh and others and was hailed by many. Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his social media account on April 29 and reviewed the film.

Abhishek Bachchan reviews Runway 34

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter account on Friday and penned down a note expressing his pride in Ajay Devgn for his work in the film. He hailed him for his 'achievement' and mentioned that watching the film was a 'true cinematic experience'. He congratulated the team behind the film and urged his fans and followers to watch it as well. He wrote-

"AJ!!! So proud of you. What and achievement #Runway34 is. Just came out of the film a true cinematic experience. Congratulations to the entire team. Loved it. Do watch, guys. Lots of love @ajaydevgn @SrBachchan @Rakulpreet @bomanirani and the entire cast and crew."

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, several other actors also hailed the Ajay Devgn directorial on social media as it was released on the big screen. Suniel Shetty mentioned he was 'mind blown' by Devgn's work as a director and as an actor. Comedian Kapil Sharma also reviewed the 'beautiful film' as he wrote, "Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film. kudos to @ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction."

Runway 34 revolves around a pilot Vikrant Khanna, played by Ajay Devgn, who lands in trouble after he took a difficult call when thousands of feet above the ground. Although he lands the aircraft safely, he ends up finding himself in a legal battle against a lawyer, Narayan Vedant, played by Amitabh Bachchan. The film is based on the true events of a Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight, which underwent a similar situation on August 18, 2015. The trailer that was released ahead of the film was one that piqued fans' interest and several netizens have been praising the movie on social media, since its release.

