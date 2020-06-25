Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Aishwarya Rai Flying To New Zealand For His Birthday In 2012

Abhishek Bachchan made his debut with the film Refugee in 2000 alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. As the actor completes 20 years in the Bollywood industry, he has started a series on his social media. Titled Road to 20, he shares a video for each year. These videos map all the films that he was a part of for that particular year. Take a look at his video for the year 2012.

Abhishek Bachchan's Road to 20: Year 2012

Abhishek Bachchan was a part of two films for the year 2012, Bol Bachchan and Players. He revealed that he always wanted to act in a film directed by Abbas-Mustan. He recalled that huge cast of Players and said that Johnny Lever is a genius in unbound. Bachchan also recalled that Aishwarya Rai flew down to New Zealand to be with him for his birthday.

Talking about the celebrations that night, Abhishek Bachchan said, "The same evening New Zealand had also won the “Rugby 7’s” tournament in Wellington. Needless to say, it was a memorable night. Everybody was on the streets in celebration. It was amazing". He recalled running into a desi playing the dhol amid all the chaos. He then wrote, "Wellington was jamming to the beats of the dhol and the streets were filled with New Zealander’s dancing the Bhangra thanks to the “players”.

Talking about Bol Bacchan, Abhishek said that it was a reunion of the team Zameer and admired Rohit Shetty's growth over the years. The actor stated that it was a challenging role for him and said, "To be honest it was intimidating. You had the bring you “A” game to set every day or these actors would have you for breakfast". He concluded by writing, "What an experience!'.

Abhishek started the series with the year 2001 and has shared twelve videos so far. On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his show Breathe: Into the Shadows. The series will feature Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher. He will be seen in three films for the year 2020 and a documentary for his Kabaddi team titled Sons of the Soil - Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Bachchan will be seen in Ludo which is set to be a dark comedy analogy starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in The Big Bull which will narrate the real-life events involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. Abhishek has also been roped in for Diya Ghosh's directorial venture Bob Biswas.

