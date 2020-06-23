Abhishek Bachchan Unveils Nithya Menen's First Look Poster From 'Breathe Into The Shadows'

Abhishek Bachchan shared a poster of Nithya Menen from- Breathe Into The Shadows on his official social media handle on June 23. The poster had a statement on it which read, "Hope can be a dangerous thing." Not only this, but Abhishekh Bachchan also penned a captivating caption.

Abhishek wrote, "Mumma won't give up, Siya...She will find you." Nithya Menen also shared the same poster and the duo announced that the trailer of Breathe Into The Shadows will be out on July 1, 2020.

Abhishek unveils Nithya's 1st look

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is all set to make his digital debut with Breathe Into The Shadows, alongside Nithya Menen. The Bunty Aur Babli actor also shared a teaser of Breathe Into The Shadows on June 23. The new teaser gives a glimpse of the life of the onscreen couple Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen.

It depicts how Siya, Abhishek-Nithya's on-screen daughter, one fine day goes missing, leaving Nithya's character in the series shattered. Moreover, the thought of where Siya is, 'haunts' Abhishek's character every day. Watch the teaser of Breathe Into The Shadows here.

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan also unveiled his poster and first look from Breathe Into The Shadows. As seen in the poster, Abhishek Bachchan sits on an armchair with an earnest expression on his face. He holds a paper on which the words- "Missing" are written in bold. Not to miss the backdrop filled with numerous books.

The poster of the actor's first look also had a statement on it. It read, "A father's love can save a life or take one". The caption on the poster intrigued fans to know more about the show's storyline, as they gushed to share their excitement in the comments section. Here's a look at his Abhishek Bachchan's first look poster.

About Breathe Into The Shadows

The upcoming crime thriller is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and marks Abhishek’s digital debut. The series will see Bollywood actor Amit Sadh returning in his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. Breathe Into The Shadows will be released on Amazon Prime Video on July 10, 2020.

Along with Abhishek and Nithya Menen, the series also features Sayami Kher among others. Breathe Into The Shadow is directed by Mayank Sharma and co-written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed, along with director Mayank Sharma.

