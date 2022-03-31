Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Wife Aishwarya Rai Helped Him In Dealing With Negative Criticism

Abhishek Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming social drama Dasvi and is busy promoting the same. The film will mark the actor's fourth project to release on an OTT platform after Ludo, Big Bull and Bob Biswas. As actors have to deal with both hit and flop films throughout their careers, Abhishek Bachchan has also had his highs and lows in the industry. However, he looks on the bright side of criticism as suggested by his actor wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

In a recent interview with ANI, Abhishek Bachchan revealed it was his actor wife Aishwarya Rai who taught him to focus on positivity in life, especially while dealing with negative criticism. The actor said, "My wife once told me that, 'you get 10,000 positive comments but you get affected by one negative comment. You should concentrate on positivity and experience the beauty of the positive world.' So I always try to look at things with positivity."

He further mentioned how he deals with failures and does not let them affect him negatively. Rather, he takes the negative criticism as positive to better himself both personally and professionally. He said, "You can't deal with failures... failures deal with you. The only thing matters is how you come out of it. I don't let failures and criticism affect me negatively, I take them as positives to better myself as a person and professional. I always try to make my failures a lesson."

More about Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi

Dasvi is an upcoming social drama starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. The film will see Abhishek Bachchan essay the role of a politician who goes to jail owing to his foul practices. Inside the prison, he wishes to crack the 10th standard examination while his wife, essayed by Nimrat Kaur, assumes his political position. Yami Gautam will be seen playing the role of a fierce and brave police officer. The movie's trailer has created a buzz among fans as they lauded Bachchan for his ace acting skills. The film is helmed by Tushar Jalota and will arrive on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@bachchan