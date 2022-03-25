Abhishek Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dasvi. The movie is touted to be a comedy drama with a social message, which also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in important roles. While the film is over a week away, its makers are keeping its fans entertained with regular updates. Earlier this week, the makers released its much-awaited trailer and now have unveiled its first-ever single Macha Macha Re.

The makers of the upcoming film Dasvi recently released its first single Macha Macha Re. The song is a dancing number crooned by Mika Singh, Divya Kumar and the famous musician duo Sachin-Jigar. The rap in between the track is by Mellow, while Sachin-Jigar provided its music. The song is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and features Abhishek Bachchan dancing in his politician avatar. The actor is surely winning hearts with his ace acting skills in the film's trailer, and now with the music video, he has made his fans drool over his powerful moves.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami Gautam released the much awaited song. In the caption, she wrote, "Ab aayega maza jab sab saath milkar Machayenge! Macha Macha Re song out now!" Abhishek Bachchan's fans were delighted to watch him dance as they widely reacted to the song. While some called the song "Amazing," others lauded the actor for his dance moves. Watch the song here.

Dasvi trailer

The makers of Dasvi released its trailer earlier this week. The trailer introduced Abhishek Bachchan as a politician who goes to jail due to his foul practices. Inside the prison, he wishes to crack the 10th standard examination and starts working hard towards his goal. Drama and comedy follow as he prepares for the examinations. Yami Gautam plays the role of a police inspector, while Nimrat Kaur essays Abhishek Bachchan's wife. Dasvi trailer is now being widely lauded among the audience. Several celebrities, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, also praised Abhishek Bachchan and the filmmakers for the movie's trailer.

Dasvi is helmed by Tushar Jalota, while Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Layzell have penned it. The film is set to arrive on Netflix and Jio Cinema on April 7, 2022.

