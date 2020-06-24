Abhishek Bachchan Says, 'Game Was A Very Slick Whodunnit'; Reveals He Is A Poirot Fan

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has been a part of the Bollywood industry for 20 years now. The actor made his debut with the film Refugee in 2000 alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor has started a series on his social media titled Road to 20 which maps his journey of 20 years in the industry. Abhishek shares a video for each year outlining the films that he has been a part of for that particular year. Take a look at his video for the year 2011.

Abhishek Bachchan's Road to 20: Year 2011

Abhishek Bachchan acted in two films in the year 2011. He was a part of Abhinay Deo's Game and Rohan Sippy's Dum Maaro Dum. He revealed in his caption that Game belonged to a genre he always wanted to work on and added that it was a 'super cast' filled with fun. He also revealed that he never thought he would act in a film produced by Farhan Akhtar and would deliver dialogues written by him. Abhishek said that the film gave him an opportunity to work with several wonderful actors.

Abhishek Bachchan revealed that Dum Maaro Dum was his third film with Rohan Sippy. He also talked about Sippy's range and versatility as a director and shared that he was blown away by Gulshan Devaiah's talent. Bachchan added that he would love the opportunity to work with Gulshan again. He also revealed that Bipasha Basu was the actor that he faced the movie camera with for the first time when they screen-tested for JP Dutta.

Abhishek started the series with the year 2001 and has shared eleven videos so far. On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his show Breathe: Into the Shadows. The series will feature Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, and Saiyami Kher. He will be seen in three films for the year 2020 and a documentary for his Kabaddi team titled Sons of the Soil - Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Bachchan will be seen in Ludo which is set to be a dark comedy analogy starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, and Sanya Malhotra. He will also be seen in The Big Bull which will narrate the real-life events involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. Abhishek has also been roped in for Diya Ghosh's directorial venture Bob Biswas.

