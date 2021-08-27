Abhishek Bachchan Sends Best Wishes To Amitabh Bachchan For 'Chehre' On Day Of Release

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre released on Friday, August 27 in theatres. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi as Big B's co-lead. While the film was set to hit the big screens, Abhishek Bachchan sent in warm wishes for his father for the film. Moreover, the actor began his day with his father's voice.

Abhishek Bachchan wishes father for Chehre's release

Taking to Instagram stories, Abhishek Bachchan shared a snap of Ganpati Aarti by Amitabh Bachchan, which he was listening to. In the story, the actor wished his father the best for his film. He wrote, "Starting the day with HIS voice and HIS name! All the best for the release of Chehre today." He also tagged Amitabh Bachchan and added a GIF of Lord Ganesha.

Amitabh Bachchan did the film Chehre for free

Rumy Jafry has helmed the film Chehre while Anand Pandit bankrolled it. Producer Anand Pandit recently revealed Amitabh Bachchan was so impressed with Chehre that he did the film for free. In a recent interview with Peeping Moon, Anand Pandit revealed that Amitabh Bachchan did not charge a penny for the movie. Moreover, he also bore his own travel expenses for the film's shoot. Amitabh Bachchan has been given the credits under friendly appearance to avoid any trouble regarding taxes.

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer film is currently screening in theatres. As per ANI, Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a business tycoon while Amitabh Bachchan essays a lawyer. Before announcing its final release date, it faced several postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While talking about the film's theatrical release, Anand Pandit told ANI how the film deserves to be showcased on the silver screen. He said, "The team had taken great efforts and we always thought that Chehre deserved a theatrical release. We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens."

Bachchan's upcoming films

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Bob Biswas and Ganga Ram Chaudhary. Amitabh Bachchan also has several projects in his pipeline. The actor will be next featured in a remake of The Intern, May-Day, Goodbye, and Brahmastra.

IMAGE: AP