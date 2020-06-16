Abhishek Bachchan Says The Year 2005 'opened Floodgates' For Him In Bollywood

Amid the quarantine, celebrities have become very active on their social media and trying innovative ways to stay in touch with their fans. Actor Abhishek Bachchan has started an Instagram series in order to map his journey till the year 2020. Titled Road to 20, the actor shared a video for each other that maps the films that he was a part of for that particular year. He recently shared the video for the year 2005. Take a look.

Abhishek Bachchan's Road to 2020, shares video for 2005

Abhishek Bachchan shared his latest video for his Road to 20 series and penned down a long caption for this year. This maps the actor's films for the year starting with Bunty Aur Babli. After that, he was seen in Sarkar and then in Dus. He further worked in two other films for the same year, Antarmahal and Bluffmaster.

ALSO READ | When Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Opened Up About Their Marriage On A Chat Show

Abhishek Bachchan mentioned in the caption that 2005 was the year that ''the floodgates opened''. He used hashtags to point out all the films he worked in for that year. Abhishek further gushed over about working with father Amitabh Bachchan for the first time in not one but two films.

Abhishek Bachchan also pointed out that almost all actors will say that it is their dream to get to work with Amitabh Bachchan. He further said, "There is so much to share about all the films I did in 2005... perhaps, some other time and some other medium". Bachchan added that for now, he just wants to reminisce.

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan Unveils First Look Of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'; See Here

The actor shared that he is eternally grateful for the opportunity to be a part of those films. He said, "Never had I imagined that I would be a part of even one “career-defining movie” ( you always hope ) to be a part of 5, that too in the same year is unbelievable!". He also tagged Amitabh Bachchan in his caption.

Abhishek started the series with the year 2001 and has shared five videos so far. On the work front, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his show Breathe: Into the Shadows. He will be seen in three films for the year 2020 and a documentary for his Kabaddi team titled Sons of the Soil - Jaipur Pink Panthers. Bachchan will be seen in Ludo, The Big Bull, and Bob Biswas.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Or Rani Mukerji: Whose Chemistry Is Better With Abhishek Bachchan?

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan's Favourite Go-to Dance Number Is Actually His 'family-song'; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.