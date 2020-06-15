Kareena Kapoor Or Rani Mukerji: Whose Chemistry Is Better With Abhishek Bachchan?

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has shared the screen space with numerous actors in the Hindi film industry. The actor kick-started his professional journey with 2000 film Refugee and has garnered acclaim for his performances in Yuva, Sarkar, Guru, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few.

Abhishek Bachchan is quite amiable and his on-screen pairings are applause-worthy. His chemistry with Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji have garnered immense appreciation. Here’s everything about Abhishek Bachchan's collaboration with Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji that you must check out right away. Read on:

Abhishek Bachchan's movies with Kareena Kapoor

Abhishek Bachchan marked his Bollywood debut alongside Kareena Kapoor in 2000’s Refugee. Helmed by J P Dutta, the romantic drama flick also featured Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, and Anupam Kher in supporting roles. It revolves around the life of an unnamed Indian Muslim, who assists illegal refugees from India and Pakistan cross the border through the Great Kutch.

Bachchan’s Refugee is based on Keki N Daruwalla’s short story Love Across the Salt Desert. The movie performed moderately at the box office and paved a way for the debutantes’ Bollywood career. Abhishek Bachchan has also worked with Kareena Kapoor in other flicks including Sooraj Barjatya’s Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon in 2003 and Mani Ratnam’s Yuva in 2004.

Abhishek Bachchan's movies with Rani Mukerji

Abhishek Bachchan shared the screen space with Rani Mukerji in numerous movies. They collaborated with LOC: Kargil, Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai, Bunty Aur Babli, Hum Tum, Yuva, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Many among them worked well at the box office and garnered critical acclaim for the duo’s performances.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Movies That Could Not See The Light Of The Day; From 'Shuddhi' To 'Lajjo'

Also read: Hrithik Roshan's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', Other Movies All About Friendship

They co-starred in Aditya Chopra’s Bunty Aur Babli, which released in 2005. The crime comedy flick also features Amitabh Bachchan, marking the first movie showcasing the Bachchan father-son duo together. Bunty Aur Babli revolves around Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji as Bunty and Babli, who play con-artist partners-in-crime.

These ambitious dreamers and schemers meet and giving rise to a series of wild and quirky capers. From pretending to be spiritual gurus, gangster, business partners to vagabonds, they run circles around millionaires, ministers, and other influential personalities. However, Bunty and Babli cannot stay away from JCP Dashrath Singh, who focuses on catching them.

Released in May 2005, Bunty Aur Babli was a huge commercial success in India and overseas. It emerged out as the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year. Moreover, the comedy flick garnered awards and accolades for the performances of the leading actors. Now, a spiritual sequel to the movie Bunty Aur Babli 2 is slated to release in 2020.

Also read: Sushmita Sen Reveals Beau Rohman Shawl Hid That He Was 15 Years Younger To Her

Also read: Sushmita Sen Introduces 'Aarya's Cubs' On Instagram With A Selfie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.