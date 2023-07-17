Abhishek Bachchan To Make Political Entry? Actor Reacts To Rumours

Abhishek Bachchan's absence from films after Dasvi (2022) sparked rumours about his potential entry into politics. He was last seen in a cameo role in Ajay Devgn starrer Bholaa and has several films lined up for this year and beyond. The actor has now addressed rumours about whether he entering politics or not.

3 things you need to know

It was reported that the actor is joining Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party.

While Amitabh Bachchan dabbled in politics briefly, Jaya Bachchan is an MP.

Abhishek's next, Ghoomar will premiere at the International Film Festival of Melbourne.

Is Abhishek Bachchan entering politics?

Reports circulating about Abhishek Bachchan joining Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and contesting elections from the Allahabad constituency like his father Abhishek Bachchan were quickly quashed by the Yuva actor. He has dismissed all claims and affirmed that he is the most "apolitical" person.

Currently, enjoying a holiday abroad, he firmly refuted the speculations about following in his star parents' footsteps and stepping into politics. "I have no idea where that came from," he told Koimoi.

Abhishek Bachchan's past remarks on politics

In an earlier interview, Abhishek Bachchan had spoken about his parents' involvement in politics but asserted that he did not envision himself pursuing a career in that field. While he might take on a politician's role on-screen, which he did in Dasvi, he stated that he had no inclination towards politics in real life.

He shared that his focus lies on his acting career, and he hopes to gain a deeper understanding of the craft in the coming years. "I am an actor. Not a politician. I don’t understand politics. Hopefully, in the coming years I will understand acting a little better," he said in a past interview with Bollywood Hungama.