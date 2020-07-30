Abhishek Bachchan Has Classy Response To Troll Who Asks 'ab Kiske Bharose Baithke Khaoge?’

Abhishek Bachchan is no stranger to getting trolled on the internet by notorious netizens who at times do not shy away from making objective and personal comments to actors and other noted personalities. Social media trolling for star kids has become a common practice in recent days as the nepotism debate in India has taken a visibly toxic turn with actors quitting Twitter or disabling their comment sections. However, Abhishek Bachchan had a classy and dignified way to shut down a troll respectfully.

Abhishek Bachchan shuts down troll

The trolling started when Abhishek posted a cryptic message on his Twitter that read “C-16”, which was a reference to his latest web series Breathe: Into the Shadows. One Twitter user took replied under Junior Bachchan's post writing - 'Your father is admitted in hospital - Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge?'. Abhishek was quick to reply that currently both he and his father are eating lying on their backs at the hospital.

The troll did not stop there and went on to write that not everyone has the privilege to lie down and eat along with a 'get well soon' message. The Breathe actor did not lose his calm then too and went on to thank the netizens and stated that he prays they are never in a situation like him and they remain healthy and safe.

Just recently, Abhishek Bachchan had shared the news of Aishwarya and Aaradhya testing negative for COVID-19 by writing that people's continuous prayers and good wishes have forever kept him in their debt. Whereas, Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan will be continuing their treatment in the hospital. Whereas the cryptic C-16 tweet in concern has been deemed by many netizens to be a hint at the third season for Breathe: Into the Shadows.

One of the fans wrote that C-16 was the code used as a plotline from one of the final episodes of the second season. As of now, Abhishek's cryptic tweet has only increased speculations about an upcoming season, which is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

