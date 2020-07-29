Abhishek Bachchan's 'C-16' Tweet Leads To Fan Theories About 'COVID-19' & 'Breathe S3'

Abhishek Bachchan has sent his Twitter fans into a complete frenzy with his recent tweet. The Breathe 2 actor simply tweeted, “C-16” without any further explanation. The moment Abhishek Bachchan wrote this simple tweet, fans quickly started dissecting it and explaining it in the comment section.

Abhishek Bachchan’s “C-16” creates chaos among his fans

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood. He has proved his acting skills time and again with his films. But apart from acting career and other endeavours, Abhishek Bachchan also knows how to keep his fans engaged through social media.

Abhishek Bachchan’s recent tweet has led to a major debate among his fans on Twitter. The Guru actor took to Twitter and simply tweeted, “C-16”. This simple tweet led to a few interesting fan theories.

One fan replied to Abishek Bachchan’s tweet by asking him for an answer. While another fan hilariously commented that C-16 is the number of COVID-19 tests that have come negative. But one of the most interesting fan theories that have come up in the comment section of this tweet is about Abhishek Bachchan’s debut web series Breathe 2.

This fan wrote, that C-16 is the code word that was used as a plotline from one of the final episodes from the show. Another fan also agreed with this theory and asked if this is a hint for the third season of the show and also described the code as part of the last scene of the show and also the name of Breathe Into The Shadows last episode title. Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s tweet here and also the interesting reactions he received.

C-16 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 29, 2020

Kya hai C-16? Please bataa do! — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) July 29, 2020

C - 16 means means covid test 16 times negative congratulations 🤔🤔😂😂😂 — shiv (@shubhamarora899) July 29, 2020

Sir is there second season... Is that the hint... Because u gave this slip to girl in end scene... U were amazing and a very very good actor... I m a fan of u sir... All the best — Rohit Sharma (@TheHindu82) July 29, 2020

Apart from making headlines about his web series, Abhishek Bachchan and his family recently witnessed a major health crisis. Abhishek Bachchan, his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and father Amitabh Bachchan all tested positive for Coronavirus. Although Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan have been discharged from the hospital, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan are still receiving treatment for the virus. This health crisis led to the entire film industry wishing the family speedy recovery.

