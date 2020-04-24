Abhishek Bachchan's First Ever Stage Performance Throwback Pic Features 'cool Dude' BigB

Quick links:
Flashback Friday for Abhishek Bachchan brought in quite some nostalgia for fans.The actor shared a throwback picture of his first-ever stage performance with father Amitabh Bachchan and revealed the story behind it.
Performing with his father for a charity show to help those affected by the 2004 Tsunami, Abhishek said that he couldn't say no to Sanjay Dutt who had organised this to raise money from the film industry. He also revealed that simultaneously he was also shooting for 'Bunty aur Babli' during this time.
"A story for another time," Abhishek Bachchan said mentioning that he spent his birthday shooting Kajra Re with Aishwarya Rai. 'What fun. Good times," Bachchan concluded.
Abhishek Bachchan wraps up the first schedule of 'Bob Biswas'; see pic
#FlashbackFriday My 1st ever stage performance after becoming an actor. Got to share it with a pretty cool dude! This was for the "Help" telethon which was done to raise money to help all the victims of the devastating tsunami which occurred on December 26th 2004. This huge enterprise of getting the entire Hindi film industry together ( a Herculean task) was spearheaded by @duttsanjay . And although I was slated to make my debut stage performance in Amsterdam for the IIFA awards later in the year, I just couldn't say no to the cause and Sanju sir. Both dad and I performed to a mix/ medley of his song रंग बरसे and "one love" a track I had done as a cameo in my dear friend @suniel.shetty film Rakth. The show took place in early February 2005. Both dad and I were shooting for "Kajra re" with Aishwarya for Bunty aur Babli. I would shoot the song all day from 9am to 10pm and then drive to the concert venue and rehearse all night. I even spent my birthday shooting Kajra re ( but that is a different story, reserved for another Friday). At night, after the shoot I remember when I reached the venue for my rehearsal all the lights were off!!! Thinking that I had made a mistake and showed up to rehearse when there wasn't any.... Suddenly all the stage lights came on and all the dancers, Ganesh Hegde the choreographer, stage hands and technical staff surprised me! Then Sanju sir and @walia_bunty ( he was one of the organisers) rolled out a huge cake and a birthday present for me. They all sang and managed to embarrass me to bits! What fun. Good times!
On the professional front, before the lockdown, Abhishek Bachchan wrapped the shooting of 'Bob Biswaas'. It is a crime thriller film directed by Diya Annapurna Gosh. Besides Abhishek Bachchan, the movie also stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production. The release date of the film is not yet announced.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.