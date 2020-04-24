Abhishek Bachchan's First Ever Stage Performance Throwback Pic Features 'cool Dude' BigB

Flashback Friday for Abhishek Bachchan brought in quite some nostalgia for fans.The actor shared a throwback picture of his first-ever stage performance with father Amitabh Bachchan and revealed the story behind it.

Performing with his father for a charity show to help those affected by the 2004 Tsunami, Abhishek said that he couldn't say no to Sanjay Dutt who had organised this to raise money from the film industry. He also revealed that simultaneously he was also shooting for 'Bunty aur Babli' during this time.

"A story for another time," Abhishek Bachchan said mentioning that he spent his birthday shooting Kajra Re with Aishwarya Rai. 'What fun. Good times," Bachchan concluded.

On the professional front, before the lockdown, Abhishek Bachchan wrapped the shooting of 'Bob Biswaas'. It is a crime thriller film directed by Diya Annapurna Gosh. Besides Abhishek Bachchan, the movie also stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production. The release date of the film is not yet announced.

