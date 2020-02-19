Abhishek Bachchan Wraps Up The First Schedule Of 'Bob Biswas'; See Pic

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan started shooting for his upcoming film Bob Biswas in January 2020. The actor travelled to Kolkata to for the shooting. Now the first schedule of the film has been wrapped. He has shared with a picture along with the crew. Read to know more.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Gets A Royal Welcome On Arriving In Kolkata For 'Bob Biswas' Film Shoot

Abhishek Bachchan wraps 'Bob Biswas' 1st schedule

Abhishek Bachchan posted a few pictures from the sets that include a small glimpse of him in the character avatar. Now the actor announced that the shooting for the movie has commenced and has wrapped its first schedule with a picture. Take a look at the photo below.

Also Read | 'Bob Biswas' Makers Takes Corrective Action After Alleged NGT Norm Floutation In Kolkata

In an interview with a daily, Abhishek Bachchan said returning to Kolkata was very heartening for him. The last time he was in the city was back in 2003 when he was filming Mani Ratnam’s Yuva. He had also shot for Rituparno Ghosh’s Antar Mahal in Kolkata. Later, he did another Bengali film, Partha Sengupta’s Desh where he played his own mother's (Jaya Bachchan) son.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Calls Collab With Dabboo A "family Ritual", Hrithik Roshan "loves" It

Abhishek Bachchan added that every time he arrived at Kolkata, he would be given a royal welcome by his Bengali fans and co-workers. He stated that coming to West Bengal felt like coming back home. The Bluffmaster actor further revealed that the people in Kolkata called him Naati, which means Grandson, as he is the son of the popular former Bengali actor Jaya Bachchan.

Bob Biswas is a spin-off of the 2012 film Kahaani, which was a mystery thriller film starring Vidya Balan in the lead role. One of the most interesting and terrifying antagonists from Kahaani was the assassin Bob Biswas, who would hunt down his targets in the guise of an ordinary overweight salesman. Bob Biswas soon became the most popular villain, as his persona of a wolf in sheep's clothing truly horrified viewers.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan Sports Intense Look In 'The Big Bull' Poster, Release Date Revealed

Bob Biswas is a crime thriller film directed by Diya Annapurna Gosh. Besides Abhishek Bachchan, the movie also stars Chitrangada Singh in the lead. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Bound Script Production. The release date of the film is not yet announced.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.