Abhishek Kapoor Reminisces Working On 'Kai Po Che: 'It Was Our Life At That Point Of Time'

Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che is etched in the hearts of the audiences for its gripping storyline as well as spectacular performances of the ensemble cast including the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. The film, which was based on Chetan Bhagat's 2008 novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, tracked the leading trio's beautiful and innocent friendship journey, which faces many hindrances later on.

As Kai Po Che clocks 9 years since its release today, February 22, Abhishek Kapoor spoke about his 'exhilarating; journey on the film. In a conversation with The Indian Express, Abhishek quipped that the film was 'such a joy' to make and became the whole team's 'life at that point of time'.

Abhishek Kapoor reminisces working on Sushant Rajput starrer Kai Po Che

The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui director quipped that the film wasn't easy to make, being shot in Gujarat 'at the peak of summer, in 50 degrees'. He also revealed that the 'painful' conditions led to several people fainting on camera. Making the film was 'so real' for all members onboard, Abhishek further added.

Despite the difficulties, one thing that remained intact like a thread among everyone was the 'excitement' about the project. Kapoor mentioned that people were on the 'same creative trajectory' and how makers tried to align everyone's energies to make the film what it is today. He also spoke about how they transitioned from Chetan Bhagat's novel, and the several parts they had to rewrite to 'give it a movie frame'. He said that he liked how Chetan shed light on 'cricket, riots and ambition', however, when one has to write it meticulously, 'the next set of people who join in build from there'.

Lastly, Abishek also remembered Sushant, with whom he had also collaborated for Kedarnath. He mentioned that he 'lost a friend' and a 'fabulous collaborator'. He continued, "People are going back and seeing Kai Po Che (to remember Sushant). That’s good. Remembering him is good."

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under UTV Motion Pictures, Kai Po Che also starred Amrita Puri, Digvijay Deshmukh, Asif Basra, Manav Kaul, Tahir Raj Bhasin among others in pivotal roles.