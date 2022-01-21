Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor on Friday took to his verified Twitter handle and remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary. The director posted a pair of pictures featuring Rajput, which were captured on the sets of their hit film, Kai Po Che. Sharing the behind-the-scenes snaps, he penned a sweet note for the late actor, who passed away in June 2020.

On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, Abhishek Kapoor pens a heartfelt note

जनम दिन मुबारक जानेमन ❤️ यादों में है तू हमारे. तेरे जैसा ना कोई है और ना कोई होगा । जय भोलेनाथ 🙏🏼🔔 SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/Ho3TowDmrG — Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) January 21, 2022

Taking to the micro-blogging site, director Abhishek Kapoor posted pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput. The first picture is captured on the sets of Kai Po Che. The late actor can be seen joyfully posing standing on the edge of a fort in Gujarat and he has his back towards the camera. In the second candid picture, Rajput can be seen happily looking forward. As for the caption, Kapoor wrote in Hindi, "Happy Birthday Sweetheart. You are in our memories. There is no one like you and there will be no one. Jai Bholenath SushantSinghRajput."

Kai Po Che is a political action sports drama film helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film is adapted from Chetan Bhagat's 2008 novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life and it also stars Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. The film marked Sushant Singh Rajput's Bollywood debut.

Kapoor often remembers Rajput and shares behind-the-scenes snaps on his social media handles. Earlier, in an interview, he remembered Rajput, by talking about his work in Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. The director said that his work in both films was not 'acknowledged until' his untimely demise. He also said that Rajput's film, Sonchiriya, and the actor got 'a lot of love after his passing away.'

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Abhishek Kapoor said, "Sonchiriya and Sushant did get a lot of love after his passing away. Maybe the media didn’t acknowledge him for his work. Like in Kedarnath and how there is something in that film and there is love, truth in it. But it was not acknowledged until he passed away, which suddenly jolted people out of their slumber and they all stood up to say that they love this guy. He was a special man, it’s a big loss that he is not around here."

