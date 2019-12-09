About Urvashi Rautela's Career In Pageantry And Bollywood Movies

The North Indian actor, Urvashi Rautelas, has made her appearance in Bollywood after having been crowned as Miss Diva-2015. She has also represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. Urvashi is also known to be a great dancer. She has often been appreciated by critics for her performances. Read on to know more about her pageantry and film career-

Pageantry

Year Pageants 2009 Wills Lifestyle India Fashion Week. Miss Teen India 2011 Indian Princess 2011 Miss Tourism World 2011 Miss Asian Supermodel 2011 Miss Tourism Queen Of The Year 2011 2012 Miss Photogenic 2015 Miss Beautiful Smile

Urvashi Rautela's movies

According to the IMDb, Urvashi debuted in Bollywood in the year 2013, with the movie Singh Saab the Great. She received praise from various portals as well as from famous film critics for her first film. Urvashi then appeared in Yo Yo Honey Singh’s international video album Love Dose, which was released in October 2014. Soon she delved into the South film industry and made her Kannada debut with Mr Airavata. The movie was a commercial success and was also critically praised. In 2016, she again delivered two films which were great hits – Sanam Re and Great Grand Masti. In the same year, Urvashi also made two music videos, one was Laal Dupatta with Mika Singh and Anupama Raag, and another was Gal Ban Gayi with Vidhyut Jammwal. In 2017, she performed on the dance number Haseeno Ka Deewana in the movie Kaabil. For this performance, she was also praised by the original actor who had danced to this classic song, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. In 2018, she featured in a revenge drama, Hate Story 4, and in 2019 she was seen in Annes Bazmee's comedy, Pagalpanti, which has recently released.

Urvashi Rautela's talents

Urvashi is reportedly trained in five forms of dancing - Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Jazz, Ballet, Belly Dancing and Hip hop. This is probably why she is often appreciated for her precision in dance moves. In one of her interviews with a media portal, when she was asked about her great physique, she gave credit to having played Basketball. She has reportedly also represented India for some Basketball tournaments.

