Ace Actor Sanjay Mishra's New Look In Blue Dhoti And Bag Will Leave You Stunned; See Pics

Apart from being widely known for his work in several hit films, Sanjay Mishra is also famous for his notable dressing sense. Most recently, the actor flaunted his all-new look and stunned the audience. He donned a bright blue dhoti and accompanied it with a white t-shirt.

Sanjay Mishra’s all-new look

The ace actor was recently seen making a statement with his blue dhoti. He paired it with a simple white t-shirt, over which he wore a blue shirt, which he left open. He rolled up the sleeves of his shirt and topped off his look with a pair of sunglasses. He could also be seen colour-coordinating his watch and shoes.

The actor is well known for his roles in films including Phas Gaye Re Obama, Masaan and more. He proved to be a versatile actor after he took on roles in comedy films like Golmaal, Welcome, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Total Dhamaal, etc. Mishra has a few films in the pipeline and will be seen on screen very soon.

Sanjay Mishra will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The film will be the sequel to its first instalment, which hit the big screens in 2007. The 2007 film saw Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan take on the lead roles. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 will be helmed by Anees Bazmee and will see Kiara Advani, Tabu and Kartik Aaryan in prominent roles. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 began its shoot last year, which came to a halt owing to the pandemic.

That’s not all, Sanjay Mishra will also be seen in Cirkus, which will be a Rohit Shetty film. The film will see Ranveer Singh take on a double role for the first time in his career. Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde will be the two female leads in the upcoming comedy film. Apart from Sanjay Mishra, the film will also see Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and others take on roles in the film. Cirkus will be an adaptation of the 1982 film, Angoor. Angoor was based on William Shakespeare's popular play titled, The Comedy of Errors. The film is set to be released later this year.

Image: I.M.Rishi/Instagram, PR