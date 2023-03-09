Actor-director Satish Kaushik Dies Aged 66; Tributes Pour In

Satish Kaushik, the veteran Bollywood actor, died on Thursday, March 9 due to a heart attack, according to reports. His friend and actor Anupam Kher took to social media to share the news. The actor shared a tweet and wrote, "Life will be never the same without you Satish." The tweet originally in Hindi, loosely translates to: "“I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I had not thought even in my wildest dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend someday. Such a sudden full stop to a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!”

Many reacted to the news on Anupam's comment section. Satish Kaushik was 66 at the time of his passing.

Check out his tweet below:

जानता हूँ “मृत्यु ही इस दुनिया का अंतिम सच है!” पर ये बात मैं जीते जी कभी अपने जिगरी दोस्त #SatishKaushik के बारे में लिखूँगा, ये मैंने सपने में भी नहीं सोचा था।45 साल की दोस्ती पर ऐसे अचानक पूर्णविराम !! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH ! ओम् शांति! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/WC5Yutwvqc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2023

Satish Kaushik was also a director. The actor-filmmaker had released his film Kaagaz in 2021. Kaagaz 2 was in the making.

More about Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik was born on April 13, 1965. He was a theater artist before he made his debut in Bollywood. Satish Kaushik is well-known for characters like Calendar in the 1987 film Mr. India, Pappu Pager in the 1997 film Deewana Mastana, Chanu Ahmed in the 2007 British film Brick Lane.

The actor won many awards for his comic timing. He won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award in 1990 for the 1990 film Ram Lakhan and 1997 film Saajan Chale Sasural.

Satish is survived by his wife and daughter.