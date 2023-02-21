Anupam Kher On The Kashmir Files Winning Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Award

The Kashmir Files bagged the 'Best Film' title at The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards on Monday (February 20). The film’s actor Anupam Kher has reacted to the good news and called it a ‘gratifying feeling’.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the veteran actor said, "It's a gratifying feeling to get acknowledged by Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. It acknowledges not only the brilliance of the film, but also the cause of the Kashmiri Hindus genocide. This award established the authenticity, the film was trying to bring into the world."

When asked about what would be the next step in the healing process of Kashmiri Hindus, according to him. Kher replied saying, "Change takes a lot of time to register."

He added, "This is the beginning of acknowledgement that this happened. Abbreviation of article 370 was a very big step, not only for Kashmiri Pandits, but a lot of other minorities. They will take some time to go back but I am optimistic."

The Kashmir Files' win at The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards

Anupam Kher took to his official Twitter account to reshare a tweet made by The Kashmir Files’ production house about its win.

After winning many accolades all around the world, #TheKashmirFiles is awarded as The Best Film at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023.



The team dedicated the award to all the victims of terrorism.@AnupamPKher @vivekagnihotri @AbhishekOfficl pic.twitter.com/X1hi7tZr9k — Abhishek Agarwal Arts (@AAArtsOfficial) February 20, 2023

Even Kher bagged The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award in the Most Versatile Actor category for his work in films Uunchai, Karthikeya 2 and The Kashmir Files. Expressing his gratitude, he shared a video on Twitter where he is seen receiving the award.

The actor wrote, “Thank you #DadaSahebPhalkeFilmFestival for honouring me with the #MostVersatileActor of the year award for #TheKashmirFiles #Kartikeya2 & #Uunchai."

He added, "I dedicate this award to my audiences! Will continue to dream & work hard. Proud that #TheKashmirFiles got the #BestFilmAward.”

Check out his tweet below:

Thank you #DadaSahebPhalkeFilmFestival for honouring me with the #MostVersatileActor of the year award for #TheKashmirFiles #Kartikeya2 & #Uunchai. I dedicate this award to my audiences! Will continue to dream & work hard. Proud that #TheKashmirFiles got the #BestFilmAward.👏💪😍 pic.twitter.com/4M20gpeUAN — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 21, 2023

More about The Kashmir Files

Released in 2022, The Kashmir Files featured Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and Pallavi Joshi in the key roles. Despite significant controversy, The Kashmir Files was able to achieve success at the box office. The film reportedly collected over Rs 340 crore globally, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022.

The Kashmir Files was first released on March 11 last year and was screened across India and many other countries. Indian states like Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand made the film tax-free.

Vivek Agnihotri's film chronicled the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits which happened in Kashmir during the 1990s.