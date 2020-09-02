Kajol Strolls Through A Park After A Long Time; Admits She Had 'taken It For Granted'

Bollywood actor Kajol Devgn recently confessed, on social media, that she took walking 'for granted'. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a video of herself, which features the actor taking a walk around a park. With the video shared, Kajol Devgn wrote: “How much did I take this for granted’. Take a look at Kajol’s recent Instagram story:

Also Read | Indonesia: Drive-in Live Musical Concert Draws Large Crowd Amid Coronavirus

Kajol takes a walk

Bollywood actor Kajol takes a walk in the park of Singapore. Says she took it for granted amid the #COVID pandemic. pic.twitter.com/w3SkOMkQXw — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 2, 2020

Kajol recently made it to the news when a report published in Mumbai Mirror claimed that the actor jetted off to Singapore to be by her daughter Nysa's side, as her college has resumed in the country. Reportedly, Ajay Devgn and Kajol were concerned about the situation and didn’t want Nysa to miss out on college and live alone in a harsh situation amid the pandemic. Reportedly, Nysa studies at the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore.

Also Read | Russia: Coronavirus Cases Surpass One Million Mark As Schools Reopen

On the professional front

Kajol, who recently graced the big screen in Ajay Devgn’s 100th film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, was lauded for her performance in the movie. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior narrates the story of a brave Maratha Chieftain, Tanhaji Malusare. Helmed by Om Raut, it also stars actor Sharad Kelkar in a prominent role.

Also Read | Russia: Coronavirus Cases Surpass One Million Mark As Schools Reopen

Released on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji brings back together Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn on-screen after 11 long years. Apart from the interesting cast and gripping story plot, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also created headlines as the movie has officially become 2020’s first film to enter the Rs. 200-crore club.

Kajol's first short movie

The actor was last seen in the much-acclaimed short movie, Devi. Starring Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Mukta Barve, Neena Kulkarni and Kajol in the leading roles, Devi follows the tale of nine women, who establish an unusual sisterhood among each other after each one undergoes unusual circumstances in their lives. The short film is written and directed by Priyanka Banerjee. The short film also stars actors like Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi.

Also Read | Indonesia: Drive-in Live Musical Concert Draws Large Crowd Amid Coronavirus

(Image credits: Kajol Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.