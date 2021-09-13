Actor Kriti Sanon Reveals Why Her Family Is 'fed Up' With Her In A New 'QnA' Video; Watch

Actor Kriti Sanon is very close to her family, and she often shares glimpses of her family diaries on social media. The actor was recently seen having some Sunday cuddles with her mother. She also shares a deep bond with her sister Nupur Sanon. While the actor's family loves her a lot, they are also fed up with one of her obsessions. The actor revealed what it is in a recent 'QnA' video.

Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to reveal the reason behind her family being fed up with her. The actor shared a quick 'QnA' reel and called it "Kritically Yours 💖". In the video, Kriti made several revelations about herself. When asked about her comfort food, the Houseful 4 actor said, "Parantha with butter or Rajma Chawal". She was then asked to choose between beaches and mountains, and late-night drives and early morning walks. To which, Kriti responded and revealed she likes beaches and late-night drives. At last, when Kriti was asked about her obsession, the Mimi star said, "I am currently obsessed with skincare. My family is fed up of me ordering things. I am a hoarder".

Kriti Sanon's photos and videos with her family

Kriti Sanon often shares videos and photos with her family members. The actor recently shared a "boomerang series", in which she was seen cuddling with her mom on a Sunday. The actor, who is currently shooting for her film Aadipurush with South Star Prabhas, seemingly took some time out to be with her family. In the Instagram story, the actor wrote, "Sunday cuddles with mumzoo". Kriti was seen donning a comfy black t-shirt while her mother wore a pink outfit.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Kriti Sanon went down her memory lane to share some childhood photos with her sister Nupur. The reel video had a childhood and present photos of the duo. In the caption, the Berily Ki Barfi actor wrote, "From being my favorite toy, to my baby sister to now being my bestest friend.. @nupursanon you are “My Person” and i love you beyond what words can describe! 💖👭 I’ll be your shield, you be my sword! 😘". She further wished her sister a happy Raksha Bandhan.

IMAGE: KRITI SANON'S FACEBOOK