Actor Nafisa Ali Shares Happy News, Prepares For New Film With 'cancer In Remission'

Nafisa Ali is Former Miss India, and remains one of the most beautiful actors in Bollywood. The 64-year-old veteran actor is a cancer survivor. Ali recently shared with her fans and followrs that she is all set to shoot her new Bollywood project. On July 28, Nafisa Ali announced that she is preparing for her new film with her 'cancer in remission'.

The Major Saab actor was diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer in 2018. Last seen in the movie Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Nafisa shared an image of herself holding a script of her new project. The actor now lives in Goa. She shared that she was heading to Mumbai to start the shoot for the upcoming movie. Taking to her official Instagram handle, she wrote, "Reading a film script after ages.. off to Mumbai to act after years with my cancer in remission. I am looking forward to a creative medium."

A few months after the release of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, reports revealed that she had been diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer. After her battle with cancer in July 2019. She shared a post on Instagram asking for work in films, mainly roles "perfect for a senior actor".

Nafisa Ali's photos on Instagram are breathtaking ones, of the places she visits. She often upload picturesque locales on her social media of wherever she travels. While on her trip to Goa, the veteran actor shared several photos of the beache she visited. The actor also shared a family photo of when her whole family came together to celebrate her husband's birthday.

Previously, Nafisa said, "My message was to send a greeting and say I am medically certified as cancer-free". I wanted to share it with my industry and everyone. I am a cancer warrior and I have overcome it and I want to celebrate my life. I want to celebrate that I am ok, I am not sick anymore, if there is work for me then I am happy to do that work. I act in a film once in a while and enjoy it. Acting is not my profession, it is my passion." She also encouraged body positivity and shared an image of her patches on the neck and said, "Such is life.. you can win and lose some."

IMAGE: NAFISA ALI'S INSTAGRAM

