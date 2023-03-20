Actor-politician Kirron Kher Tests Positive For Covid-19, Shares Update

Actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday (March 20). The Chandigarh MP broke the news herself on Twitter. In a tweet, Kirron wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested."

Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, in 2021. However, she got treatment in time and recovered from the life threatening condition.

Kirron Kher's acting career

Kirron Kher, who is married to actor Anupam Kher, made her acting debut in a Punjabi feature film titled Aasra Pyar Da in 1986 and went on a hiatus for nearly a decade. The actress made her return initially through theater, but later went on to work in Bollywood films starting with Shyam Benegal’s Sardari Begum.

Her popular films include Main Hoon Na (2004), Hum Tum (2004), Veer-Zaara (2004), and Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005), where she received praise for her work despite playing primarily supporting roles. The 70-year-old actress has also appeared in various television shows like India’s Got Talent, Kanyadaan and Prratima.

More on Kirron's political stint

Successfully turning into a politician, Kirron joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2009 and became the Member of Parliament after winning the Chandigarh seat in the general elections. Since then, she has won the Chandigarh MP elections twice. Once in 2014 and then again in 2019.

Earlier, Kirron was married to Gautam Berry, a Mumbai–based businessman from 1979 to 1985 and shared a son named Sikandar Kher with him. Her second marriage took place in 1985 with actor Anupam Kher, who was her friend from her college days.