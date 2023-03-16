Punjabi Actor Aman Dhaliwal Brutally Attacked In US, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Punjabi celebrity Aman Dhaliwal, who is currently in the United States, was allegedly attacked inside a gym by an unidentified assailant with a sharp weapon. The 36-year-old has reportedly sustained multiple wounds. A disturbing clip circulating on social media displays the actor grappling with a man in a hoodie, who appears to be holding a weapon. The man then proceeds to ask others at the gym to fetch him water. "I need water. Give me water," he is heard saying.

The video then shows the man pointing the weapon at Dhaliwal, who appears injured. "You want to take advantage of me," the assailant says as the actor visibly flinches. However, Dhaliwal then takes hold of the man and the duo fall to the floor. Later on, the man is seen restrained to the ground by a group of people. The camera then pans to Dhaliwal, whose clothes appear soaked in blood.

Punjabi singer Aman Dhaliwal attacked in US

*Singer sustained sharp edged weapon in juries

*Motive behind attack was yet to be known #punjabisinger pic.twitter.com/NcZQyuWsfV — Aishwarya Kapoor (@aishkapoor) March 16, 2023

Who is Aman Dhaliwal?

Reports suggest that the incident took place at around 9:20 am at Planet Fitness, a gym situated at 3685 Grand Oaks in the United States. While the suspect was handed over to the police, his motives for the attack remain unclear for now. Aman Dhaliwal, who sustained the wounds, hails from Punjab's Mansa.

On the work front, he has starred in multiple Bollywood and Punjabi films, including 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Virsa' and 'Kudi Punjab Di'. Dhaliwal kickstarted his career as a model, before venturing into singing and acting. His popular songs include 'White n Black', 'Jatt Talk', and 'Jattiye'.