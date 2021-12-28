Ranvir Shorey's Son Haroon Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor Says 'The Wave Is Real'

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday said that his son Haroon has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, the actor said that his son and himself are both completely asymptomatic and are undergoing quarantine. The Sonchiriya actor also wrote that "the wave is real" referring to the third wave of Coronavirus in India.

Ranvir Shorey and his son test positive for COVID-19

Ranvir Shorey took to his Twitter account and wrote, "My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive. We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real. #India."

In another tweet, the actor thanked his fans for all the good wishes and advice. He also informed that "We are planning a retest for him tomorrow, to rule out a false positive, and also testing me, though I am vaccinated."

We are planning a retest for him tomorrow, to rule out a false positive, and also testing me, though I am vaccinated. 🤞🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile, the actor had contracted Covid earlier this year in February. He tweeted then, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining."

I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) February 17, 2021

Image: Instagram/@ranvirshorey