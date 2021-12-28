Last Updated:

Ranvir Shorey's Son Haroon Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor Says 'The Wave Is Real'

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday said that his son Haroon has tested positive for COVID-19 while they were returning from Goa. He thanked his fans for the wishes.

Written By
Swati Singh
Ranvir Shorey

Image: Instagram/@ranvirshorey


Actor Ranvir Shorey on Tuesday said that his son Haroon has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, the actor said that his son and himself are both completely asymptomatic and are undergoing quarantine. The Sonchiriya actor also wrote that "the wave is real" referring to the third wave of Coronavirus in India. 

Ranvir Shorey and his son test positive for COVID-19

Ranvir Shorey took to his Twitter account and wrote, "My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive. We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real. #India."

In another tweet, the actor thanked his fans for all the good wishes and advice. He also informed that "We are planning a retest for him tomorrow, to rule out a false positive, and also testing me, though I am vaccinated." 

READ | Congress' war with Ranvir Shorey escalates; phone recordings released amid Nehru meme row

Meanwhile, the actor had contracted Covid earlier this year in February. He tweeted then, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining."

READ | 'Tabbar' Twitter review: Netizens call Ranvir Shorey, Pavan Malhotra's acting ‘stupendous’

Image: Instagram/@ranvirshorey

READ | Ranvir Shorey slams Waqar Younis for blatant communal rant on India-Pakistan T20 WC match
READ | '420 IPC' Twitter Review: First reactions to Ranvir Shorey-starrer courtroom drama are out
READ | Monkeys kill puppies: Ranvir Shorey says incident 'very disturbing'; check other reactions

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ranvir Shorey, Covid, Aaja Nachle
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com