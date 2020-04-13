Actor Richa Chadha Turns Scriptwriter Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

It seems that actor Richa Chadha is putting her COVID-19 lockdown time to good use as she has taken up scriptwriting. She revealed to a news agency that it started with penning down some of her thoughts and it soon turned into an interesting idea. Revealing details, the Masaan actor said that it soon started looking like a concept she would like to develop. She shared that comedy is her favourite genre.

Richa Chadha turns scriptwriter amid COVID-19 lockdown

Richa Chadha said that she wants to write something and focus on why people should prioritise things that matter to them. The fact that everyone's lives have come to a screeching halt has made her contemplate the fragility of human existence. She wants to write something that focuses on why people should prioritise what is necessary. She added that people are often busy chasing things and forget to spare a thought for themselves and what really matters to them.

ALSO READ | On World Health Day, Richa Chadha Opens Up About Her Anxiety Issues And Ways To Tackle It

It seems like the COVID-19 lockdown has made explore her creative side. Talking about the same, Richa Chadha revealed that it has been bottled up within her for a long time and the entire lockdown phase has accelerated her creative side. She revealed that she is just putting together a skeletal structure and will then start looking for a screenplay writer. Richa keeps sharing her life in quarantine and what she is up to.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Quips Her Cat Jugni Has Become Introspective Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, See Pic

What's up for Richa Chadha on the work front?

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in the Amazon series Inside Edge playing the character of Zarina Malik and in Kangana Ranaut's Panga essaying the role of Meenu. The actor has multiple films in her kitty for the year 2020. Before the COVID-19 lockdown, the actor was working on the Pushpendra Nath Misra directorial Ghoomketu which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ragini Khanna. Another film that she is working on is Shakeela which a biopic directed by Indrajit Lankesh.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Opens Up About Veganism And Why It's A Smart Choice

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Opens Up About Lockdown Woes; Complains About Chin Hair In Fun Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.