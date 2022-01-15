Actor Shakti Kapoor Gets COVID-19 Booster Dose; Shares Video For Fans On Instagram

Amid the current pandemic scenario in the country, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor recently shared a video of him being administered the COVID-19 booster shot. The booster shot or the additional vaccine shot improves the protection against any severity caused by the virus in people with comorbidities as well as senior citizens. India recently started administering the 'precaution dose' for healthcare workers, frontline workers, as well as those above 60 years of age.

Shortly after superstar Dharmendra took the booster shot, Shakti Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a clip of the process along with the song Love You Zindagi from Alia Bhatt's Dear Zindagi in the backdrop.

Shakti Kapoor gets booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Raja Babu actor shared a video of him at the vaccination centre as he got the jab by a healthcare worker. Uploading the story, he wrote, "My Booster dose". Take a look.

Later in the day, the actor was seen jamming to Chand Chhupa Badal Mein on a guitar while spending time with his friends. One can see the actor clad in a casual blue t-shirt and shorts as he takes on the instrument and acts as if he is playing it, while his friend can be seen heaping praises on him.

Shakti Kapoor recently lauded people in Mumbai for wearing masks and acting responsibly amid the third wave in the country. He quipped that he spotted only four people without the masks in his long journey across the city, and further said," Hats off".

Dharmendra gets booster dose

Recently, Dharmendra took to Instagram to share a video of him getting the booster dose, and urged all to take the shot at the earliest. In the video, the veteran actor says "Booster le raha hoon, sabko lena chahiye (I am taking the booster, everyone should take it)," before the healthcare professional administered the dose to him. He then quipped, "Dard bhi nahi hua (It did not even hurt)". The actor then urged all to wear their masks. Lastly, he thanked the doctors who came for administering the dose. The video seems to have been taken at his farmhouse in Lonavala, Maharashtra.

(Image: @Shaktikapoor/Instagram)