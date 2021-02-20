Actor-turned-politician Payal Ghosh Interacts With Fans On Twitter, Answers Questions

Actor Payal Ghosh hosted a quick 'Ask Me' session on Twitter handle to interact with over 240,000 followers on Saturday. "Hope my Twitter fam is doing fine! It's been a long time since I had interacted with you all! Let's have a quick #AskPayalGhosh session," she wrote.

From answering questions like her 'favourite Hollywood actor' to why she loves India, Ghosh answered it all in her #AskPayalGhosh Twitter segment. When asked about her icon in Bollywood, Ghosh said "Madhuri Dixit". And about Dhoni, she said, "MSD is the Legend of the Game!"

A fan asked her favourite Hollywood actor, Ghosh replied, "Leonardo Di Caprio and Tom Cruise".

Another asked why she loves BHARAT (India) and to this, she wrote, "My Bharat is a nation with unity in diversity. ... She is a land of festivals. Festivals like Diwali, Holi, and celebrated by all. Numerous languages and cuisines are also unique."

Read tweets

Actor-turned-politician Payal Ghosh recently gave her fans a piece of good news as she shared winning the 'Most Promising Newcomer' award. Received from ICMEI's Hindi Cinema Samman Samaroh, Ghosh wrote that the ceremony this time took place online due to pandemic in comparison to being hosted at Vigyan Bhawan (premier convention centre of Government of India in New Delhi) every year.

Secretary-General ICMEI (International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry) Ashok Tyagi and Chairman, Entertainment Industry Co-ordination Committee of ICMEI Rajeev Chaudhari presented the award to Ghosh.

Thank you the Sec Gen ICMEI @OSHORAJA ji and Chairman, Entertainment Industry Co-ordination Committee of ICMEI @rajeevcreations ji for this prestigious award.. Due to covid pandemic the ceremony took place online this year. pic.twitter.com/tVyScDitw7 — Payal Ghosh ॐ (@iampayalghosh) December 12, 2020

