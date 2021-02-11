Koo App Finds More Bollywood Representation; Adnan Sami, Payal Ghosh & Ranvir Shorey Join

Apart from hosting controversies on its platform, Twitter has been facing controversies of its own. After outrage by celebrities over reduction of followers, lack of action on abusive profiles, the latest attack for the Jack Dorsey company was discontent from the Government. As a result, a homegrown alternative Koo is gaining prominence among the celebrities.

READ: 'Should Be Proud Of Koo App': IT Minister Names & Shames 'genocide Trending' Twitter In RS

Bollywood stars join Koo

Union ministers like Piyush Goyal were among the first to give a shoutout to the ‘Atmanirbar’ social networking platform Koo. This was followed by many celebrities of the film industry like Anupam Kher.

In the latest, more names of the industry like singer-music composer Adnan Sami and actors Ranvir Shorey and Payal Ghosh have joined the platform. The trio shared the update on Twitter, along with their handle name and used terms like ‘hop on board.’

Atmanirbhar Bharat #kooapp — Payal Ghosh ॐ (@iampayalghosh) February 10, 2021

READ:Kangana Ranaut Says 'your Time Is Up Twitter', 'thrilled' To Experience Koo App

Previously, Anupam Kher had quipped ‘Let’s play Koo Koo’ as he posted his first Koo, which was his oft-used ‘Jai Ho.’

Kangana Ranaut, who had been expressing her displeasure at Twitter regularly, was among the other stars who stated that Twitter’s 'time was up', as she stated that she was going to join the platform soon.

Union Minister mentions Koo in Rajya Sabha

In the latest, Union Minister for Electronics, IT, and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad hailed Koo in the Rajya Sabha on Thrusday.

"Koo is a made-in-India app that has become a toast for success today and we should be proud of it. It is a matter of pride for me that Indians are heading so many multi-technology companies. Let us salute the extraordinary courage of our start-ups," Prasad said during the Question Hour.

This was the Government had reacted sternly to Twitter’s refusal to act on the Centre’s order requesting deletion of tweets and hashtags related to terms like 'farmer genocide' and Khalistan sympathizers.

He added, "We have now flagged Twitter. Our department has engaged with the company. When there is violence in US Capitol Hill, social media platforms encourage police investigation but when Red Fort is breached, the same platforms go against the government of India."

READ:Anupam Kher Joins Homegrown Twitter-substitute 'Koo', Urges People To Join The Platform

READ:Twitter Watching? Centre Uses Koo To Call Out Its 'unusual' Blog Post; Sets Record Clear

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.