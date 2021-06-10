Actor Vishal Files Police Complaint Against Producer RB Choudary, Latter Clarifies

On June 9, actor-producer Vishal filed a complaint against producer RB Choudary with the Chennai police. He accused RB Choudhary of not returning cheque leaves, bonds, and promissory notes even after repaying his loan. In return for the complaint, Choudhary of Super Good Films responded to the allegation saying he has lost the documents and will sort out the issue as soon as possible once he is back in Chennai.

Vishal took to Twitter and shared information about the complaint. In his post, he explained that he had received a loan from producer RB Choudary for his film, Irumbu Thirai, which was released in 2018. As surety, the Action actor produced cheque leaves, bonds, and promissory notes to him. The actor said that he repaid the loan but is yet to get back the cheque leaves, promissory notes, and bond papers from RB Choudary.

It’s unacceptable that Mr #RBChoudhary failed to return the Cheque Leaves,Bonds & Promissory Notes months after repaying the loan to him for the Movie #IrumbuThirai,he was evading giving excuses & finally told he has misplaced the documents



We have lodged a complaint with Police — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) June 9, 2021



In his tweet, Vishal wrote, "It’s unacceptable that Mr #RBChoudhary failed to return the Cheque Leaves, Bonds & Promissory Notes months after repaying the loan to him for the Movie #IrumbuThirai, he was evading giving excuses & finally told he has misplaced the documents. We have lodged a complaint with Police (sic)."



RB Choudary reacted to the complaint filed by Vishal while speaking to a Tamil magazine. He explained his stand and narrated his side of the story. Choudhary claimed that Vishal had borrowed a sum from him and Tiruppur Subramanian for his film Irumbu Thirai. It was director Sivakumar who managed the documents. Unfortunately, Sivakumar died of a heart attack.

Hence, the documents are lost as they could not retrieve them post his demise. The producer even clarified that they have written a document to Vishal stating the amount he has paid, but according to him Vishal is scared that this would cause a problem for him in the future. Currently out of Chennai, RB said that he will resolve the matter once he is back.

Meanwhile, according to various media reports, Vishal has been embroiled in other financial disputes too in the past. Trident Arts that produced his 2019 release Action, claimed that they incurred huge losses due to the film bombing at the box office and that actor Vishal had promised to bear the losses if the film failed to collect a minimum of Rs 20 crore at the box office.

