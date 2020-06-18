Taapsee Pannu And Other Actors With Whom Bhumi Pednekar Shared Screen Space Only Once

Bhumi Pednekar has worked in Bollywood blockbusters like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan and others. The star has successfully impressed the audiences with her acting abilities as well as her script choices. Bhumi Pednekar has shared the screen with several top-rated actors from Bollywood. Check out the actors with whom the star shared the screen space only once to date.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar churned out one of the best films of Bhumi Pednekar's career, Saand Ki Aankh. In the film, the strong girl duo played sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. Saand Ki Aankh is based on their lives and showcases their journey to become India's oldest women sharpshooters. The film features Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and Prakash Jha in the lead roles, it also features Pawan Chopra, Vineet Kumar Singh and Shaad Randhawa in the supporting roles. Taapsee and Bhumi's on-screen chemistry was marked as thrilling, and was appreciated by the critics.

Vicky Kaushal

Bhumi Pednekar was spotted sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film portrays the story of an officer who has to move an abandoned but haunted ship lying static on Juhu Beach. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and is the first film of a planned horror franchise. The duo also has featured in a song in the film, Channa Ve.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar were seen together in Sonchiriya. The underrated film is set in Chambal. The film received positive reviews from critics and Bhumi Pednekar's chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput was widely recognised. Sonchiriya was one of the last films of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sonchiriya was co-written and directed by Abhishek Chaubey.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar worked in the 2019 film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film was directed by Mudassar Aziz and also starred Ananya Panday in the lead role. Kartik and Bhumi played a married couple in the movie who have to deal with the former's betrayal. The movie did well and fans loved the chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar even more.

On the professional front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship with Vicky Kaushal. For her upcomers, The Dum Laga Ke Haisha debutant will be next spotted in Takht that is slated to release some time this year. The actor is also shooting for her upcoming film Durgavati directed by G. Ashok and produced by Akshay Kumar.

