'Actress Banungi', Says An 8-year-old Alia Bhatt On A Reality Show; Watch

Alia Bhatt who has impressed each and every one with her performances in Highway, Raazi, Dear Zindagi, and many more always aspired to be an actress. A throwback video of reality show 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai', an 8-year-old Alia Bhatt confessed that she wants to be an actress.

Joining Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Alia and her sister Shaheen were welcomed on the stafe by actor-host Suresh Oberoi. Alia's father and director Mahesh Bhatt immediately said, 'Alia is aspiring to be actress.' Pooja Bhatt also joined and said, 'I am sure Shaheen is not remotely interested in being an actress.' When Suresh Oberoi asks Alia what will she become, Alia says, "actress banungi". Watch the video below —

The video also shows Mahesh Bhatt sharing how he quit alcohol. Thanking Shaheen, Mahesh Bhatt said, "I picked her in arms and she turned her face away due to the smell of alcohol coming from me. I couldn’t bear this rejection and I pledged to never touch even a drop of alcohol. Today’s she’s 13 years old and I haven’t touched alcohol since 13 years, she saved me."

Alia Bhatt was last seen on the silver screen in the multi-starrer period drama, Kalank. Although the movie tanked at the box office, Alia's performance was lauded. The actor has quite a few lineups of movies for the upcoming years. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Apart from this Alia Bhatt will also star in Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Takht, and Sadak 2.

