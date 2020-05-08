Rishi Kapoor Wanted Ranbir Kapoor To Marry This Person And It's Not Alia Bhatt

The recent demise of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor came as a big shock to all the Bollywood celebrities and his fans. Rishi Kapoor’s immediate family was accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt for the funeral of the actor. While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage rumours surfaced online, it looks like there was a time when Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor wanted him to marry someone else.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor shared a tweet where he posted a picture of Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor and wrote, “‘Best friends! How about you both getting married now? High time!” In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are seen twinning in traditional with hat and tilak. Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji worked together in Wake Up Sid! and after that, they bonded really well. They are often seen hanging out together and going on vacation together. Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia too has joined their gang now and the trio is often seen hanging out together.

Best friends!How about you both getting married now? High time! pic.twitter.com/DnWEmN8nI7 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 30, 2018

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan's films with Rishi Kapoor: From 'Amar Akbar Anthony' to '102 Not Out'

It is also reported that Rishi Kapoor was very fond of Alia Bhatt. In an earlier interview with an entertainment portal, the actor was asked about his opinion on Ranbir Kapoor being with Alia Bhatt. To which Rishi said that it is Ranbir's life, and whoever Ranbir wants to marry it is his decision to do so. Rishi Kapoor also revealed that he and Neetu both like Alia Bhatt and even Ranbir likes her. Rishi Kapoor has also mentioned that his uncles Shashi Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor chose their partners and so, Ranbir is also entitled to choose his.

Also Read| Rishi Kapoor's son-in-law Bharat Sahni reminisces 'beautiful memories' with throwback pics

Alia Bhatt also paid her last tribute to Rishi Kapoor after his demise by posting a heartfelt note for the actor. She mentioned how in the last two years, she came to know more about him and what all things he loves. Alia Bhatt also mentioned that he has been like a family to her and that's because of how comforting he always made her feel around him.

Also Read| Kareena Kapoor shares throwback pic of Rishi Kapoor with R.D. Burman & Randhir Kapoor

Also Read|TV and film actors to pay tribute to legends Irrfan Khan & Rishi Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.