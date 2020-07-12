Actress Divya Chouksey Passes Away After Battling Cancer

TV and film actress Divya Chouksey passed away earlier today after a long battle with cancer. Divya made her Bollywood debut with ‘Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara. Few hours before her death, Divya penned a note on her Instagram account and wrote, "Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less, since it's been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages."

"It's time I tell you guys, I am on my death bed. **** happens. I am strong. Be there another life of non suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. DC Bye," she wrote.

Sahil Anand, Divya's 'Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara' co-star wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram. He said, "Ul be missed badly by ur bhaiya @divvyachouksey .... ur passion, ur dream, ur go getter attitude, ur positivity towards our industry was unmatched to anyone I have met but maybe god had some other plans for u ...I m sure you are in a better place now and in peace ...ur bhaiya loves you and will always love you ....I miss u DC ....you will always be alive in my memories and in my heart."

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.